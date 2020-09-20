e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Thane teams lauded for relief work during building collapse in Mahad

Thane teams lauded for relief work during building collapse in Mahad

mumbai Updated: Sep 20, 2020 01:01 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
         

The Thane Disaster Relief Force (TDRF) and Thane Municipal Corporation’s Fire Brigade’s relief work in the Mahad building collapse incident last month received a special appreciation from Raigad’s Guardian Minister, Aditi Tatkare and Collector, Nidhi Choudhary. The two teams received an appreciation certificate for the relief and rescue work.

The incident occurred on August 24. Thane Guardian Minister, Eknath Shinde, reached the spot along with the fire brigade and TDRF team. This additional team helped the NDRF to speed up the relief work. Hence, they were felicitated with a certificate of appreciation on Saturday. Thane Fire Department’s Substitute Officer, Omkar Vaity, and TDRF’s Sachin Dubey accepted the certificate.

“We are glad that our team worked in unison and helped in saving the lives of those stuck in the debris. Our joint efforts ensured timely treatment and medical help was provided to the victims,” said Dubey from the TDRF Team.

