Three arrested from Rajasthan for duping forex firm in Mumbai

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 23:32 IST

Malad police on Monday arrested three men from Rajasthan for allegedly cheating a foreign exchange company to the tune of ₹24 lakh. The accused — Hanumat Singh Rajput, 27; Ganga Singh Rajput, 30; and Guru Singh Rajput, 28 — posed as renowned industrialists and duped the company.

According to the police, the incident took place on September 8 when a Malad-based foreign exchange company received a call from a man who introduced himself as an industrialist.

An officer from Malad police station said, “The unidentified man inquired about exchanging Indian currency worth ₹25 lakh in Euros. An official from the company asked him to visit their office to exchange the money.”

“After sometime, a man came to the office but he wasn’t carrying any Indian currency to exchange. The company officials told him they cannot hand over the Euros till he gives the Indian currency,” the officer said.

The complainant in his statement said that, “The man then dialled his boss who claimed that he was a known industrialist and assured the company officials that another of his employee was on his way with the Indian currency, and requested them to give the euros as he had to catch a flight urgently. One of the officials trusted him as he knew the industrialist personally and handed over 27,500 Euros. As no one came with the Indian currency after the man left the office with the Euros, the official then dialled the industrialist’s number but it was switched off, following this they realised they had been duped.”

The police managed to get images of the accused from CCTV footage and tracked him to Silore district in Rajasthan. A team of police officers camped in Rajasthan for eight days to arrest them, and recovered 11,300 Euros from them.

Pramod Toradmal, an inspector from Malad police station, said, “We have arrested all three accused from Rajasthan and are investigating the case. On Monday, they were produced before court and have been remanded in police custody till October 1.”

The accused were booked under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.