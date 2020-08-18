Three of five trapped Nashik leopards at SGNP to be released back to wild

mumbai

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:50 IST

The Maharashtra forest department has decided to release three of the five captured leopards from Nashik, which were transported to Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) Borivali, back to the wild.

While the three leopards - two males (sub-adults) and one female (approximately 3 years old) - will be rehabilitated from captivity, another male leopard trapped during the first week of August at Nashik will be brought to the national park, said, officials.

This also comes as a breather for SGNP officials as the leopard rescue centre could not accommodate any more rescued or captured leopards as its capacity was full (18 leopards across 18 cages).

The decision to release the animals was based on directions passed by the state’s principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF wildlife).

“I have instructed the Nashik forest department to release three leopards as early as possible since they have no connection with the human-animal conflict cases. We have ensured there is the least amount of human imprint during their temporary stay in captivity,” said Nitin Kakodkar, PCCF (wildlife), Maharashtra. These three leopards were captured on July 2, 12 and 21.

Leopards from the wild kept in captivity for long alter their natural course of survival as these cats get dependent on a particular time for feeding and begin losing instincts including hunting. “Thus, their early rehabilitation is critical,” said Kakodkar.

Nashik forest officials said they were aware of the release. “Either on Thursday or Friday, we will be transporting the captured adult male with us to SGNP, and taking the three leopards for release at an undisclosed location in territorial forest areas in Nashik itself,” said Vivek Bhadane, range forest officer, Nashik.

Bhadane said the department had trapped 13 leopards throughout July and one the first week of August from territorial forest areas. “While five leopards were sent to SGNP, one in Nashik forest department custody, remaining were released back in the wild,” he said.

Leopard captures were carried out in an attempt to address human-animal conflict across a 12-km stretch along the Darna river (between Sinnar and Eklahare) where leopard numbers had risen significantly leading to a surge in conflict with five deaths and five serious injuries reported since December 2019.

A preliminary report based on the analysis tissue samples of the deceased and swab samples of the trapped leopards by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, an adult male leopard was identified to be responsible for conflict cases. “Once we realised this, we began drafting the plan to release the female leopards and the sub-adult male. However, as far as the two other captured adult males are concerned, we will await further communication from CCMB but no decision on their release has been taken so far,” said Kakodkar.