e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / TISS student group in Mumbai objects to decision to charge full semester fees

TISS student group in Mumbai objects to decision to charge full semester fees

mumbai Updated: Jan 09, 2021, 00:37 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
Tata Institute of Social Sciences.
Tata Institute of Social Sciences. (HT PHOTO)
         

Student groups at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on Friday participated in a virtual protest against the institute’s decision to charge full fees for the upcoming semester. Students have highlighted that many institutes have considered the non-usage of several facilities on campus for the last eleven months of lockdown and have reduced the fees for the upcoming semester. However, the administration of TISS has not responded to requests of fees reduction as yet.

“The semester fees of the institute includes fees for library use, internet connection use as well as other facilities on campus for the benefit of students. However, the previous semester was conducted online, therefore, these facilities were not used. We request the institute to consider this, and accordingly reduce the fees for the upcoming semester,” said a spokesperson for the TISS Progressive Students Front (PSF).

He further stated that during the lockdown, most students have incurred extra expenses on the internet connection to be able to attend regular lectures, which should also be considered by the institute.

In a statement shared with media on Friday, the PSF has clarified that with no response from the TISS administration on this topic, several students participated in a virtual protest on to make their voices heard. “A section of students have also decided to boycott fee payment until we get a clarification from the institute on this issue,” said the spokesperson.

“Institute is incurring all the expenses, except for some non-consumables. As far hostels and dining halls are concerned, all the staff are paid irrespective of whether students use the facility or not. Any academic components which are not being undertaken during the semester are being reviewed and necessary amendments will be made,” said PK Shajahan, dean of academics, TISS.

top news
In MEA’s clear-cut message to US, a reminder on S-400 deal
In MEA’s clear-cut message to US, a reminder on S-400 deal
JP Nadda to launch BJP’s poll campaign for Bengal farmers on Saturday
JP Nadda to launch BJP’s poll campaign for Bengal farmers on Saturday
India says maintaining communications with China for complete disengagement at LAC
India says maintaining communications with China for complete disengagement at LAC
Asked police to give intelligence updates on farmers’ protests: Punjab CM
Asked police to give intelligence updates on farmers’ protests: Punjab CM
6 reasons to quit WhatsApp and pick Signal
6 reasons to quit WhatsApp and pick Signal
Mike Pompeo says US not ‘banana republic’ after mob attacks Capitol
Mike Pompeo says US not ‘banana republic’ after mob attacks Capitol
Republican Ben Sasse would consider Democratic effort to impeach Trump
Republican Ben Sasse would consider Democratic effort to impeach Trump
Amit Sadh: Don’t want to be a star but there should be place for everyone
Amit Sadh: Don’t want to be a star but there should be place for everyone
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In