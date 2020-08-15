e-paper
TISS to file an affidavit reaffirming no discrepancies in scoring pattern

TISS to file an affidavit reaffirming no discrepancies in scoring pattern

mumbai Updated: Aug 15, 2020 23:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Following the Bombay high court (HC) stay on admissions to postgraduate courses, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai has decided to file an affidavit reaffirming that there was no discrepancy in the scoring pattern.

“Some candidates who did not get through in the selection process have approached the court. We will also file an affidavit. We stand by the marking system,” said a senior official from the institute.

On Thursday, the HC stayed admissions to Masters courses at the institute after a group of aspiring candidates filed a petition claiming discrepancies in scores. In July, after the first list of selected candidates was announced, several candidates pointed out that the weightage of their scores in the National Entrance Test (NET) and the personal interview were miscalculated.

The administration has maintained that there was no discrepancies in the marking of selected candidates except for three courses - Masters of Arts in applied psychology (with specialisation in clinical and counselling practice), media and cultural studies, and library and information science in Mumbai.

HT had reported on July 26 that the institute added a few seats to these three courses to accommodate candidates whose scores in the evaluation process was miscalculated and rectified.

