e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Transfer plot at Mahul to BMC for pumping station: Thackeray

Transfer plot at Mahul to BMC for pumping station: Thackeray

mumbai Updated: Aug 11, 2020 00:53 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday sought transfer of a plot owned by the Union ministry of commerce and industry at Mahul to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for building a pumping station to improve the chronic flooding during monsoon at Dadar-Hindmata area.

In a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on states which were hit by floods recently, Thackeray also said that a committee, headed by the PM, should be formed for better co-ordination to tackle natural calamities. Chief ministers of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and Assam also attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Thackeray also demanded a financial assistance of ₹1,500 crore from the Centre which includes ₹1,065 crore for damages due to Cyclone Nisarga in June this year and ₹500 crore for Mumbai floods.

The pumping station at Mahul is part of the seven pumping stations planned under Brimstowad project and is one of the two stations which are yet to be constructed. Another pumping station in Mogra, Andheri is also pending construction.

Brimstowad project got a boost after the July 2005 deluge in Mumbai and it envisages upgrading the city’s colonial drainage systems. The pumping station at Mahul will provide relief in low-lying areas such as Wadala, Dadar and Hindmata, which are among flood-prone spots in the city.

Of the seven pumping stations, Mahul is the largest one with a capacity to pump out 150 cubic metres of water each second.

“The CM insisted that the city needs the pumping station to prevent flooding at several areas including Wadala, Dadar, Hindmata. It is a long pending issue that needs to be resolved. It is also the most-suitable plot the civic body has identified for the project,” said a senior official who attended the meeting.

Non-availability of land has delayed the Mahul pumping station project for over a decade. After identifying the plot, BMC issued tenders for the project multiple times but the work is yet to start. The civic body has written several letters for land transfer but got little response so far.

“The PM directed the concerned departments to take decisions on all the suggestions and demands following due process and study,” said the official.

On June 3, Cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Alibag, and wreaked havoc in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane and Palghar districts leading to damages to property, houses, infrastructure. Mumbai witnessed floods after heavy downpour which lasted for almost 24 hours, Thackeray said.

He also raised the railways ministry’s proposed project to upgrade the 176-km long Akola-Khandwa railway line saying that it passes through Melghat tiger reserve and requires over 160 hectare forest land. Thackeray suggested alternative alignment of the railway line from outside the tiger reserve, an official said. The project involves conversion of metre-gauge line to a broad-gauge line along the stretch. Thackeray has already written a letter to Union railway minister Piyush Goyal and Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar in July in this regard.

top news
Boost for CM Ashok Gehlot as Sachin Pilot mutiny all but over
Boost for CM Ashok Gehlot as Sachin Pilot mutiny all but over
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
After bruising battle with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot calls for restraint and humility
After bruising battle with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot calls for restraint and humility
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
Submarine optical fibre cable will transform lives in Andaman and Nicobar: PM Modi
Submarine optical fibre cable will transform lives in Andaman and Nicobar: PM Modi
Rajnath Singh outlines initiatives for self-reliance in defence
Rajnath Singh outlines initiatives for self-reliance in defence
Covid-19 patient attempts to end life twice in hospital in Gwalior
Covid-19 patient attempts to end life twice in hospital in Gwalior
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In