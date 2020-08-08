e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Travel agents’ body seeks DGCA intervention on ticket refunds from Jet Airways

Travel agents’ body seeks DGCA intervention on ticket refunds from Jet Airways

mumbai Updated: Aug 08, 2020 00:53 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustantimes
         

The Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) has asked aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to intervene in the matter of ticket refunds to customers and travel agents, from the now-defunct Jet Airways by the International Air Transport Association ( IATA), after the global airlines’ group agreed on returning only a fraction of the total ticket amount. TAFI has also requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) along with DGCA to intervene after IATA declared to refund only 8% of the total amount spent on air tickets by passengers.

In a letter to DGCA chief Arun Kumar, the travel agents’ body has called for setting up a fund for airlines who could go out of business and urged the aviation regulator to call a meeting of travel agents to discuss the issue.

TAFI said MoCA and DGCA should be concerned with the delicate situation that is prevalent now and learn from the bad situation created by Jet Airways’ default and closure. since only 8% is being considered as a refund for payment by IATA. The Federation alleged IATA did not keep an adequate deposit despite being aware of the likely default.

Its letter to the DGCA read, ‘It is a passenger loss, the Indian citizen loss...it is about time the oversight authority (DGCA) creates a fund to cover airlines facing bankruptcy type of situation, in case of LCC’s (low-cost carriers), registered in India. Call for a meeting with the agents’ associations for this discussion.’

