Treat JBIMS as autonomous, rework admissions, says Bombay high court

The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday asked the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) to treat Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) as autonomous and rework all admissions.

This year, DTE changed the status of JBIMS to non-autonomous and admitted students by reserving 70% of the state quota seats (79 of the 102 seats available for Maharashtra) for Mumbai University (MU) students.

A group of nine students, who graduated from other universities, had challenged the decision and said the change in status deprived them of admission to the “prestigious” institute, as 70% seats in a non-autonomous institute are reserved for the home university of the institute.

The division bench of justices SC Dharmadhikari and SK Shinde asked DTE to not keep 70% state seats for MU students, and directed it to complete fresh admission process in four weeks.

The directive came on a day when 120 students admitted to JBIMS for Master in Management Studies course were undergoing an orientation programme. Now, DTE will have to cancel these admissions and conduct fresh admissions, by keeping 85% seats for state quota and 15% seats for all-India candidates.

The petitioner’s counsel, advocate Satish Talekar, said that on July 2014, MU conferred the autonomy status on JBIMS for five years. This year, DTE proceeded with admissions holding the institute was non-autonomous, as it did not figure in the list of autonomous institutions declared by the University Grant Commission (UGC).

Talekar pointed out legal provisions that the autonomy conferred on an institution does not lapse by mere efflux of time and also pointed out provisions of the Maharashtra Universities Act, 1994 and the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, empowered the University to confer autonomy on an institute and provide renewal of autonomy.

Advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni responded to the petition contending that the “so-called autonomy” conferred on JBIMS was no autonomy, as it was without concurrence of the UGC and hence, the DTE has now restored the right position by treating it as non-autonomous.

The bench, however observed that the DTE and the department of higher and technical education fanned ignorance about laws enacted by the state. “This is, to say the least, is disgusting. This has resulted because of your [state’s] illegality,” the bench said. “If they [admitted students] have to be thrown out, throw them out.”

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 01:15 IST