Home / Mumbai News / Tree branch falls, kills 9-year-old in Mumbai’s Lower Parel

Tree branch falls, kills 9-year-old in Mumbai’s Lower Parel

mumbai Updated: Sep 05, 2020 00:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A nine-year-old died as a tree branch fell on him at Marwadi Chawl in Lower Parel on Friday. The deceased, identified as Samar Bosak, was taken to Wadia Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The incident took place around 1.38pm at Pandurang Budhkar Marg. Local resident Santosh Kharat, said, “Children were playing inside compound when a branch from the Peepal tree fell on the boy. He received severe head injuries and was taken to the hospital. Landowners need to conduct yearly pruning and cutting of dangerous trees to avoid such incidents. This should be done before monsoon.”

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the property owner is responsible for maintaining, cutting or trimming trees on their premises. Usually, officials from local civic ward office inspect trees in private compounds and issue notices to property owners if the trees pose a danger to the people there.

Despite several attempts, Sharad Ughade, ward officer of G South ward (Lower Parel), was unavailable for a comment.

