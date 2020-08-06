e-paper
Tree committee convenes first meeting since the Covid lockdown

Tree committee convenes first meeting since the Covid lockdown

mumbai Updated: Aug 06, 2020 00:37 IST
Eeshanpriya M S
Eeshanpriya M S
The first meeting of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) tree committee, since lockdown began in mid-March, was convened on Wednesday. Held via video conferencing, the committee passed a bunch of proposals to cut 403 trees and transplant 579 more, for various projects related to work of the bridges department, fire brigade department, and police housing.

Members referred back a few proposals, including three to cut 72 trees and transplant 121 others for railway projects, citing that they were brought without organising a site inspection for members of the committee.

Abhijit Samant from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who is a member of the tree committee, said, “I asked for these three railway proposals to be referred back because they were tabled without a field inspection by at least one member of the committee. We do not want to set a wrong precedence for these kinds of decisions.”

Samant also demanded action against officials who tabled those three proposals.

Committee members were irked as technicalities regarding convening the meeting and adjourning it, were not followed. Samant said, “The municipal commissioner, who chairs these meetings, did not adjourn it. This is a technicality, but it was not followed. Since this was the commissioner’s first tree committee meeting since he took charge in May, it is the job of the municipal secretary to point out procedures to him.”

