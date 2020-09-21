e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Trial in Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer’s murder resumes after six months

Trial in Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer’s murder resumes after six months

mumbai Updated: Sep 21, 2020 23:42 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
         

The trial for the murders of artist Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Haresh Bhambani resumed on Monday after a gap of almost six months.

On Monday, the prosecution completed examining an independent witness who was present when the police seized boxes that are critical evidence in the double murder. The boxes were recovered as part of the investigation of Vijay Rajbhar, a tempo driver and one of the accused in the case. The boxes were used to dispose of Upadhyay and Bhambani’s bodies and Rajbhar was party to the disposal.

The witness, listed as prosecution witness no. 10, was first examined in March, but his testimony could not be completed due to the lockdown. The other accused, including artist and Upadhyay’s estranged husband Chintan Upadhyay, were produced before court through video conferencing.

According to the police, Upadhyay and Bhambani were killed in a warehouse owned by Vidyadhar Rajbhar in December 2015 upon Chintan’s instructions. Their bodies were then packed in cardboard boxes and dumped in a sewer in Kandivli. Vidyadhar is still absconding.

The prosecution also moved an application seeking to read the evidence against Vidyadhar. “We asked that the evidence recorded by the court so far in absence of the absconding accused be also read against him. This will be useful in case Vidyadhar is caught and put to trial,” said special public prosecutor Vaibhav Baghade.

