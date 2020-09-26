Trio arrested in Navi Mumbai for robbing pedestrians

mumbai

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 00:58 IST

The Rabale MIDC police busted a gang of three who robbed bikers and pedestrians, threatening them with a screwdriver. Following their arrest, police recovered a bike that the trio used in the crime along with nine stolen mobile phones worth ₹1.01 lakh.

According to the police, the accused men have been identified as Abbas Shaikh, 20, Mohammed Taufiq Ansari, 20, and Tabrez Shaikh, 18, -- all residents of Mumbra, Thane. The trio were loitering in Navi Mumbai area, specifically in Panvel, Taloja and Turbhe areas, which are deserted by late evening.

Taking advantage of fewer people on the road, the trio would venture out along the roads to identify unsuspecting targets in the late evening hours. The three accused would ride triples on a motorbike while one of them would often be armed with a screwdriver, said the police.

The accused would target bikers and pedestrians by blocking their path with their two-wheeler.

“While accosting their targets, they would brandish the screwdriver in front of the victims, threatening to hurt them and demand money and their phones. Often, the accused would also snatch pedestrians’ phones while they are using it while walking,” said Anil Patil, inspector at Rabale MIDC police station.

The men had been actively robbing people in the city for the last five months, officials said. The latest incident was reported in Rabale MIDC area, where they robbed a biker after blocking his path with their two-wheeler. They then threatened him with the tool and snatched his phone and cash worth ₹11,000.

The police later traced their bike to an address in Mumbra, following which the trio was nabbed from their houses. The accused were arrested last week and have been remanded in police custody.

While police have recovered nine mobile phones, officials are tracing the owners and are probing to ascertain how many other phones have been robbed. Officials said the men also sold off a few phones and investigations are under way to recover the phones already sold by them.

Police said one of the accused has an attempt-to-murder case against him and multiple cases of robbery. Another accused in the group has several cases of thefts against him at a few police stations in Navi Mumbai.