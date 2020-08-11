e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Turncoat MLAs now want to return: NCP

Turncoat MLAs now want to return: NCP

mumbai Updated: Aug 11, 2020 00:51 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday claimed that the legislators, who left the party in the run-up to the state elections last year, are eager to come back to the party fold. State minority affairs minister Nawab Malik made the claim on Monday and said that the party leadership is yet to decide on taking them back.

Malik, who also heads the party’s Mumbai unit, was responding to the rumours making rounds in the political circles that 12 MLAs from NCP may jump the ship and join BJP.

NCP, the then opposition party, had faced mass exodus before the state Assembly elections in 2019 with many senior leaders, apart from eight sitting MLAs and one sitting MP, had left the party to join the then ruling parties — the BJP and Shiv Sena.

With the change in the political scenario, the party is now claiming that many of the turncoats want to return. “Some irresponsible news channels have claimed that 12 NCP MLAs are set to join BJP; their claims are false and baseless. In fact, the NCP MLAs who had left the party last year are ready for ghar wapsi. However, the leadership has not taken any decision yet. If attempts to spread rumours continue, we will take a decision and empty the state BJP,” Malik said in a video statement released on Monday.

top news
Boost for CM Ashok Gehlot as Sachin Pilot mutiny all but over
Boost for CM Ashok Gehlot as Sachin Pilot mutiny all but over
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
Former President Pranab Mukherjee undergoes successful brain surgery, on ventilator support
After bruising battle with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot calls for restraint and humility
After bruising battle with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot calls for restraint and humility
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
Sachin Pilot falls in line after Rahul meet, settles for 3-member panel to hear his side
Submarine optical fibre cable will transform lives in Andaman and Nicobar: PM Modi
Submarine optical fibre cable will transform lives in Andaman and Nicobar: PM Modi
Rajnath Singh outlines initiatives for self-reliance in defence
Rajnath Singh outlines initiatives for self-reliance in defence
Covid-19 patient attempts to end life twice in hospital in Gwalior
Covid-19 patient attempts to end life twice in hospital in Gwalior
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
Covid update: Pranab Mukherjee infected; WHO on virus; Yediyurappa recovers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 CasesPM Modisubmarine OFC launchKamya PunjabiSadak 2 first lookKarnataka SSLC Result 2020Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In