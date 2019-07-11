Tutor held for beating Class 4 girl, gets bail

A 54-year-old private tutor, who had allegedly beaten up a nine-year-old girl for not doing her homework on Monday, was arrested by the Nerul police on Wednesday.

The accused, Florine Gomes, a Nerul resident, was produced before the judicial court and released on bail.

According to the police, the girl went to her tuition class on Monday around 6pm and after returning home at 8pm, she told her parents that she was beaten up by her tutor for not doing her homework. They later discovered multiple bruises on her body and approached the police, who registered an FIR. However, the police did not arrest her on Tuesday.

The police said Gomes teaches a group of 15 students of Class 4, including the victim, at her residence.

“A few days ago, Gomes had given homework to the students and they were to show it to her on Monday. The nine-year-old girl also did her homework, but could not finish a part of it. That’s why Gomes beat her,” said an officer.

Rajendra Chavan, senior inspector, Nerul police station, said, “We initially did the basic inquiries and arrested the tutor from her residence on Wednesday. We booked her under section 23 of Juvenile Justice Act, 1986. She was later released on bail.”

The girl’s family is not happy with the development. Lata Sinnalkar, her mother, said they had expected Gomes would be sent to jail. “Now it appears that her arrest was just a formality. We are feeling helpless after her release,” she said.

