Twin brothers, 30-year-old found murdered in Navi Mumbai godown

A 30-year-old and two teenagers, who were twins, were found murdered inside a godown at Bansori village, at Turbhe Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) on Saturday morning.

Rajkumar Pal, 30; Irshad Khan, 19; and Naushan Khan, 19, were killed while they were asleep, police said. Irshad and Naushan are twin brothers. The police suspect that the unidentified murderers also stole ₹2 lakh.

The murders and robbery took place in a godown rented by Moyunddin Shaikh, 44. “Around 7.30am [on Saturday], Shaikh’s bother-in-law, who works as driver for him, went to the godown. There he saw the mutilated bodies of the youth on the floor and informed Shaikh about it,” said inspector Sunil Shinde from Turbhe police station.

Shaikh runs a scrap-dealing business and has 12 employees. Pal, Irshad and Naushan were from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, and as far as the police know, they did not have a home in Mumbai. They used to sleep in the godown.

The police believe the three men were killed while they were asleep, early on Saturday morning, possibly using a sharp instrument. Shinde said, “There was no security guard employed in the godown. Neither did it have any CCTVs installed in the compound. So, we have not found any clue of the culprits so far.” A machete and a hammer have been recovered from the spot and statements of nine other employees have been recorded.

“Shaikh later realised that the culprits had broken three cupboards in his office and stolen ₹2 lakh from there. They did not steal anything else from the cupboards. We have also found the key of the godown lying in that area. So we are still trying to find out exactly how the culprits entered the godown at night,” Shinde said.

The police have sent the three bodies to NMMC hospital in Vashi. A first information report (FIR) has been filed against the unidentified culprits who have been charged under section 302 (punishment for murder), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 450 (trespassing) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 01:11 IST