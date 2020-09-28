Two arrested for forging registration certificate in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 21:57 IST

Two people have been arrested by officers of Mumbai police’s crime branch for allegedly making and selling forged registration certificate book (smart cards).

According to officers of unit 12 of the crime branch, the two were arrested earlier by the Tilak Nagar, Samta Nagar and Bhandup police stations for the same offence.

The arrest took place four days ago when one of the police officers received a tip-off that the main accused identified as Jayesh Gopaliji Mehata, 50, was going to reach Dahisar station.

On searching Mehata, the officers found a forged smart card in his possession. The officers found that there was an offence registered against Mehata and his accomplice Avinash Borkar, 40.

“We questioned Mehata and he revealed that they procure expired RC Books of potential buyers and then change the date and other details with the help of printing,” said police inspector Sachin Gavas, from Unit 12.

Based on Mehata’s statement, the officers arrested Borkar and also raided his residence in Charkop at Kandivli west.

On searching the premises, the officers found 18 forged smart card RC books and printing material which they used to make a new smart card.

The two were arrested on the charges of cheating, forgery and several other sections of the India Penal Code and were presented in the court where they were remanded to judicial custody till September 30th.