e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Two arrested for forging registration certificate in Mumbai

Two arrested for forging registration certificate in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Sep 28, 2020 21:57 IST
Megha Sood
Megha Sood
         

Two people have been arrested by officers of Mumbai police’s crime branch for allegedly making and selling forged registration certificate book (smart cards).

According to officers of unit 12 of the crime branch, the two were arrested earlier by the Tilak Nagar, Samta Nagar and Bhandup police stations for the same offence.

The arrest took place four days ago when one of the police officers received a tip-off that the main accused identified as Jayesh Gopaliji Mehata, 50, was going to reach Dahisar station.

On searching Mehata, the officers found a forged smart card in his possession. The officers found that there was an offence registered against Mehata and his accomplice Avinash Borkar, 40.

“We questioned Mehata and he revealed that they procure expired RC Books of potential buyers and then change the date and other details with the help of printing,” said police inspector Sachin Gavas, from Unit 12.

Based on Mehata’s statement, the officers arrested Borkar and also raided his residence in Charkop at Kandivli west.

On searching the premises, the officers found 18 forged smart card RC books and printing material which they used to make a new smart card.

The two were arrested on the charges of cheating, forgery and several other sections of the India Penal Code and were presented in the court where they were remanded to judicial custody till September 30th.

top news
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
RCB vs MI Live Score: Pandya departs, Mumbai Indians in trouble
RCB vs MI Live Score: Pandya departs, Mumbai Indians in trouble
Chandrababu Naidu told to move out of riverfront Amaravati bungalow, served notice
Chandrababu Naidu told to move out of riverfront Amaravati bungalow, served notice
‘Despotic tendencies seen prominently’: Bengal Guv targets Mamata Banerjee
‘Despotic tendencies seen prominently’: Bengal Guv targets Mamata Banerjee
India, Denmark elevate ties to ‘green strategic partnership’
India, Denmark elevate ties to ‘green strategic partnership’
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir KapoorRCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In