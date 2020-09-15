Two arrested for molesting minor nieces in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 00:29 IST

Pydhonie police on Sunday arrested two men for allegedly molesting their three minor nieces. Police are also looking for the stepmother of the girls in connection with the crime.

Father of the girls, a Jogeshwari resident who runs a cloth shop in Pydhonie area, told police that his third wife and her two brothers molested his three minor daughters.

One of the accused, a 46-year-old took one of the girls to Nariman Point where he showed her obscene photographs and molested other two at home. Second accused who is 45-year-old molested them at home. Their stepmother allegedly beat and threatened the girls with dire consequences, if they revealed these incidents to anyone.

The incidents took place between November 2019 to March 2020. Their father came to know about this only on September 12, 2020, after which he approached police and lodged a complaint.

An officer from Pydhonie police station said following his complaint they registered an offence under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354d (stalking), 506 (2) (punishment for criminal intimidation), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and section 8 (punishment for sexual assault), 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault),12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.