Two dead, nine injured as bus topples inside tunnel on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Two women, including a foreign national, died and nine others were injured after a bus travelling to Mumbai from Pune toppled inside the Madap tunnel on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, on Thursday.

The Khalapur police suspect the bus, with 27 passengers, was speeding inside the tunnel.

“The accident took place around 3.30pm and traffic moving towards Mumbai was affected. It took over 30 minutes to clear the traffic,” said a police officer from Khalapur police station, on condition of anonymity.

According to the police, the victims have been identified as Kavita Sharad Palange, 41, a resident of Thane; and Fatima Dhaif Allah Saleh, 89, a Yemen national. The driver of the bus Mushadiq Anwar Pasha, 59, was also injured.

The police have registered an accidental death report, and further investigations are on.

While one of the injured has been admitted to a local hospital in Khalapur, eight others were taken to MGM Hospital, Kamothe, in Navi Mumbai.

Dr (Lt Gen) KR Salgotra, medical superintendent at MGM Hospital, said eight injured passengers were brought to the hospital around 6pm.

“The condition of one passenger is critical. However, he is responding to treatment,” Salgotra said.

Salgotra said that three passengers have sustained fractures and the remaining have minor injuries.

“Of the eight injured, two are from an Arab country.”

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 00:53 IST