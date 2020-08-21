Two more officers die of Covid-19, Mumbai Police toll rises to 62

mumbai

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 00:38 IST

Two officers from the city police force succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday, taking Mumbai Police’s pandemic fatality count to 62.

Police inspector Vishwanath Tambe, 54, of Mulund police station, died on Thursday morning. He was holding charge of administration at the police station. “Tambe had some comorbidities and succumbed to the virus during treatment,” confirmed Lakhmi Gautam, additional commissioner of police (east region).

The other victim, 35-year-old sub-inspector Vinayak Babar from Deonar police station was also from the east region police. He succumbed to the virus of Thursday morning.

Babar had undergone tests after he developed some Covid symptoms. On August 9, his test result came positive and he was admitted to Dr DY Patil Hospital in Nerul, Navi Mumbai.

As his condition deteriorated, Babar was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) on Wednesday. During treatment, he succumbed to the disease at around 4am on Thursday.

“Babar was an active, and a very good detection officer. The entire police station is shocked as he was so young,” said assistant commissioner of police (Deonar division), Vishwapal Bhujbal.

A native of Pune’s Purander district, Babar was a resident of Kamothe, Navi Mumbai. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

In Mumbai Police force, so far around 4,500 policemen have gotten infected by the coronavirus. Most of them have recovered and many have resumed work.

In Maharashtra, till date, 12,877 policemen from various units have tested positive for Covid-19, of which 131 have succumbed to the disease. Of the total infected personnel, 10,491 have recovered and 2,255 are still undergoing treatment.