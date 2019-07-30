Two try to pay courier firm online in Mumbai, lose Rs. 85K

mumbai

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 06:50 IST

In two separate incidents this month, an engineer and a businessman collectively lost Rs. 85,000 after they tried to make payments to a courier service through an online link.

In both cases, the men were directed to the link after calling the company’s ‘helpline number’ that they found online.

On July 19, two first information reports (FIRs) were registered against the unidentified accused at Bandra Kurla Complex and Goregaon police stations.

In the first case, a 40-year-old engineer, working at Bandra-Kurla Complex, approached the police complaining that he been cheated of Rs. 45,000.

He claimed that the courier firm’s employee had spoken to him over the phone and sent him a United Payments Interface (UPI) link, to send the advance amount for a parcel to be sent to Uttar Pradesh.

The complainant clicked the link and tried sending a few hundred rupees. However, Rs. 45,000 was withdrawn from his account, he alleged.

In the second case a businessman alleged he called up the courier company to ask about a delivery he had not received. The courier firm executive on the other end said he needed to pay Rs. 10 as service charge in order to receive the parcel.

The complainant also received a link for online payment and on clicking it, Rs. 40,000 was withdrawn from his bank account.

“In both cases, the fraudsters have used different mobile numbers to dupe their targets,” said a police officer, who is privy to the investigations. “These numbers are registered in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal and it becomes difficult to trace them as they could have used bogus documents to obtain their SIM cards.”

