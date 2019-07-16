Two weeks on, electricity, water supply cut, Mumbai school yet to restart classes

Nearly two weeks after the power and water supply to Bombay Cambridge International School in Andheri (East) was disconnected for non-compliance of fire safety norms, the school is yet to restart classes, leaving over 3,000 students in the lurch.

According to some parents, while Class 9 and 10 students are still being tutored, students from other classes have not been able to attend school. “It’s been around two weeks since the power was abruptly cut. The school had assured us that it would resolve the issue at the earliest but that has not happened. Our children are anxious as they are at home for so long with no classes being held,” said one parent.

On July 13, the fire department visited the school and pointed out the safety issues, including enclosure of the canteen space and locked grill doors that left no emergency exits in case of an accident. “Parents met the fire department. It again inspected the school and wants the extensions to be pulled down, after which permissions will be given. The work is in progress,” the school stated in its official response.

Chief fire officer Prabhat Rahangdale said their recent inspection of the school premises revealed that safety issues still need to be addressed. “An inspection was conducted to check if the school had fixed the issues that were pointed out in our earlier report. Despite the notices, it was found that the directives had not complied with. We have now asked them to do so at the earliest considering there are so many students studying in the school,” he added. In the last week of June, the Mumbai Fire Brigade issued notices to Bombay Cambridge International School under the Maharashtra Fire Safety Act, 2006, after finding that the institution did not comply with fire safety and other civic norms.

