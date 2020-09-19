e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Two women arrested with 9kg marijuana worth ₹2.25 lakh

Two women arrested with 9kg marijuana worth ₹2.25 lakh

mumbai Updated: Sep 19, 2020 00:54 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
         

The Andheri police on Thursday arrested two women with 9kg of marijuana worth ₹2.25 lakh at Andheri (East) on Thursday evening. According to police, the accused Barkha Vijay Indrekar, 46 and Gauri Suresh Navlekar, 75, a resident of Telli Galli in Andheri (East) are habitual offenders and have been booked in drug-related cases in the past.

Vijay Belge, senior police inspector at Andheri police station said, “On Thursday evening, our staff on patrolling duty noticed two women walking suspiciously with a bag. When the accused saw the patrolling team, they changed their route and started running, which raised suspicion.”

When the female officer checked the bag, she found marijuana in it, said Belge. Both the accused have been arrested under section 8 (C) (possession of drug) and 20 (punishment for contravention in relation to the cannabis plant and cannabis) of The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985

