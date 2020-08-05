Uddhav Thackeray puts BMC on high alert citing more rains in Mumbai on Thursday

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 19:57 IST

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the Mumbai municipal corporation to stay on high alert in the view of weather forecast for the current spell of rains to continue on Thursday leading to further water logging and other disruptions to routine life in the city.

Mumbai has been battered by heavy rains disrupting rail and road traffic and power supply apart from uprooting of trees and water-logging in the city for the past two days. South Mumbai was badly hit due to water-logging on roads and in low-lying areas. Several trees had also fallen due to gusty winds, damaging vehicles.

Maharashtra chief minister has also asked people to stay home and venture out only in unavoidable circumstances, according to an official statement from his office.

A statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO) also said that Thackeray directed the authorities to monitor the situation arising out of disruption of power supply, uprooting of trees and water-logging as a result of heavy rains.

Earlier today, Thackeray took stock of the situation and asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to ensure coordination with the police and railway authorities, health apparatus and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to ensure that any situation arising out of the rain onslaught is resolved without causing inconvenience to residents.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has also been put on alert and asked to ensure there is no accident at the ongoing work at Metro Rail sites in the city.

Parts of Mumbai and neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar were lashed by rains on Wednesday, also affecting local train and bus services due to water-logging on rail tracks and roads.

Water-logging was reported in low-lying areas of Chembur, Parel, Hindmata, Wadala and other areas of Mumbai.

Suburban train operations between CSMT-Vashi stations on the Harbour line, CSMT-Kurla and between Churchgate and Kurla on the main line have been suspended due to water-logged tracks.

All local train services between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations have also been temporarily suspended, according to an official announcement by the Western Railways.

However, the Western Railways suburban services were running normally between Churchgate and Dahanu Road.

Both the Central Railway and Western Railway have been operating nearly 350 special train services each daily for those working in essential and emergency services.

Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the city civic body’s transport wing, were also affected due to water-logging on some roads.