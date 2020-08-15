e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Underwater check for WR’s Vasai and Vaitarna bridges

Underwater check for WR’s Vasai and Vaitarna bridges

mumbai Updated: Aug 15, 2020 00:36 IST
In a first, the Western Railway (WR) will carry put an underwater inspection of existing bridge structures on its railway network. The inspection will be undertaken on the Vasai Creek bridge and Vaitarna bridge on the zonal railway.

The inspection, which will be conducted using a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and computerised LCD screen that will be used for piloting the vehicle, to detect defects, cavities, cracks, damage to piers of concrete and steel structures of the bridges.

The ROV will be controlled through a joystick and the graphic interface on the vehicle will display live feed from the cameras of the vehicle along with depth and position of the bridges.

“The high definition live videos will be seen during execution of the inspection of the bridges. Defects will be geo-tagged while the exact location will be provided by the vehicle,” said a senior WR official.

Both the Central Railway (CR) and WR conducted inspection of road overbridges, foot overbridges and bridge structures adjacent to railway tracks after the collapse of the pedestrian pathway of foot overbridge at Andheri railway station in 2018.

The inspection was carried along with experts from the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay. After the inspection of the bridges, Delisle road overbridge was shut and dismantled by the WR based on the structural audit and the suggestions made in the report.

Later, the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MRIDC) signed an Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the construction of 11 road overbridges and one road underbridge (RuB). These include Tilak bridge between Dadar and Matunga railway stations, and road overbridges at Ghatkopar, Byculla, Mahalaxmi, Currey Road and Lower Parel stations.

