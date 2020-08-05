University of Mumbai defers 1st merit list for degree courses to August 6

mumbai

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 00:05 IST

The University of Mumbai (MU) on Tuesday decided to postpone the announcement of the first merit list to undergraduate degree courses by two days after it decided to revise the schedule. The first merit list, which was originally scheduled to be released at 7pm on Tuesday, will now be released at 11am on Thursday, August 6.

In a circular released on Tuesday, the university announced the revised schedule and reiterated that the admission process remains as explained in the previous circular.

A senior official from the university told HT that the decision to revise the schedule was to ensure that all students have enough time to complete the registration and college admission form filling process.

“Many affiliated colleges spread across Raigad, Palghar and Sindhudurg have been facing trouble because of the lockdown and incessant rains. Therefore, their staff has not managed to report to duty. The extension was given keeping them in mind,” the official said.

The university has asked students to submit a declaration form along with their pre-admission registration form, to the allotted college, in order to confirm their admissions. The colleges, in turn, have been asked to give provisional admission based on the certificate, and confirm the same after students submit a hard copy of their mark sheet and all other necessary documents at a later date.

“All colleges shall provide an online system in order to avoid the physical presence of students. Colleges in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Palghar, where an online system is difficult to implement, can ask students to visit the college campus, provided they ensure social distancing norms are adhered to,” stated the circular dated August 4.

Revised schedule for degree college admissions:

*Sale of admission forms (colleges to make it available online): July 24 to August 5 (Till 1pm)

*Pre-admission online forms: July 22 to August 5 (till 1pm)

*Submission of admission forms along with a copy of the pre-admission form (in-house and minority quota admissions to be completed in this period): July 27 to August 5 (till 3pm)

*First merit list: August 6 (11am)

*Verification of documents and payment of fees: August 6 to August 11 (till 3pm)

*Second merit list: August 11 (7pm)

*Verification of documents and payment of fees: August 12 to August 17 (till 3pm)

*Third merit list: August 17 (7pm)

*Verification of documents and payment of fees: August 18 to August 21(till 3pm)

*Link for online pre-admission registration is available on mum.digitaluniversity.ac