University of Mumbai’s move on online classes is haphazard, says teachers’ body

mumbai

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 01:51 IST

Days after the University of Mumbai (MU) directed colleges to start the new academic year online for students, a teachers’ organisation in the state has called the move “haphazard and apathetic”.

In a letter addressed to the varsity’s vice-chancellor Suhas Pednekar, the Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union (BUCTU) has highlighted a series of problems that students and teachers of certain colleges are already facing while conducting virtual classes. “Without finding out if students or teachers have the adequate infrastructure to participate in virtual lectures, the recent circular directing colleges to start lectures from August 7 is unfair to the stakeholders of the education system,” said the letter by BUCTU.

HT had reported that MU had informed all its affiliated colleges that with the completion of admissions for all batches, except first-year undergraduate and postgraduate graduate courses, colleges should start online lectures for the new academic year until further notice. “A detailed arrangement of the term for programmes offered under different faculties will be communicated separately,” said the circular released on August 2.

Teachers felt that not there are issues of internet connectivity or lack of smartphones, but the university is also wrong to insist on starting the academic year without clarifying the curriculum. “This decision by the university also goes against the government decision to keep education institutes shut until August 31, and it clearly shows that the university did not take opinions from staff or students before announcing the same,” the letter by BUCTU said.