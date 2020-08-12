University of Mumbai’s second merit list: Marginal dip in cut-offs for undergraduate courses

mumbai

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 00:24 IST

The announcement of the second merit list for undergraduate courses (UG) by the University of Mumbai (MU) on Tuesday brought little relief to students, as the cut-offs for most top colleges witnessed only a marginal dip from the previous list on August 6.

Bachelor of arts (BA) aspirants were in for a shock as the cut-offs in top colleges for the course barely dipped by 1-2 percentage points, with St Xavier’s College, one of the most prominent institutes for the course, having no seat left for aspirants in the general category in the second list. On Tuesday, the college only released the second merit list for aspirants who applied under the Christian minority quota. In the first merit list, St Xavier’s College had closed its list for the BA course at 92% for state board students and 98.6% for students from other boards.

At KC College, the merit list for the BA course saw a dip of less than 1 percentage point from the first list, while the cut-off list for Jai Hind College’s witnessed a drop by less than 2 percentage point. At Ramnarain Ruia College, the second list for BA saw a 1.1 percentage point decline in the cut-off from the first list, with only nine seats left to be allotted under the general category.

For the Bachelors of Commerce (BCom) course, cut-offs in the second merit list declined around 2-5 percentage points across top colleges.

Among the unaided courses, the demand for Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Bachelors in Management Studies (BMS) courses remained high, with most top colleges witnessing only 1-3 percentage points difference in the cut-off. “As we have an in-house quota, most of the seats are confirmed. So there are very few seats left for the general category. BMM (English) is a popular course and the seats for it get filled up soon,” said Anushree Lokur, principal, Ruia college.

Principals are still hopeful over the availability of seats in top colleges in the third merit list. “Usually, the same student applies to more than one college, and with every list that is announced, many withdraw admissions to seek re-admission to another college of their choice. There will still be seats left for the third merit list and students need not be disheartened,” said Parag Thakkar, principal of HR College.

The cut-offs for other unaided courses such as Bachelors of Accounting and Finance (BAF), Bachelors of Banking Insurance (BBI) and Bachelors of Financial Markets (BFM), too, remained high in the second list.