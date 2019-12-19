Valdaris death probe: All 8 Wadala policemen to be tried for murder

mumbai

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 17:34 IST

The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday directed the trial court to frame the charges of murder and destruction of evidence against the eight policemen from Wadala railway police, booked in connection with the alleged custodial death of 25-year-old Agnelo Valdaris, in 2014.

A bench of justice BP Dharmadhikari and justice Sadhana Jadhav rejected the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) contention that the policemen could not be charged with murder for torturing Valdaris when he was in their custody.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by Valdaris’s father Leonard, who had moved HC seeking CBI investigation into the death of his son. On April 15, 2014, Valdaris was arrested by the police along with three others for allegedly snatching chains on local trains. Acting on Leonard’s petition, the court had transferred the case to CBI to investigate into the custodial death case. Leonard had urged the court to pass appropriate orders after the CBI levelled petty charges against the policemen and refused to slap charges of murder and sexual assault, allegedly committed on Valdaris.

Justifying the stand of the central agency, CBI counsel Hiten Venegaonkar argued that at least two eyewitnesses had seen Valdaris running on the tracks and getting hit by a train, thus clearly indicating that the death was accidental.

He had also pointed out that the evidence on record suggests that Valdaris had pushed a policeman who was taking him out of Wadala railway police station and died while trying to flee.

However, Leonard’s counsel, advocate Payoshi Roy, had pointed out that though the police claimed that Valdaris had died after being hit by a train, there was no bleeding injury found on his body. Roy contended that the post mortem revealed a subarachnoid haemorrhage and fracture of ribs. Both these injuries are fatal and both could not have been caused by a train accident. These evidences proved that the 25-year-old was murdered and then the body was thrown on the tracks, Roy contended.

The bench found that the eye witness accounts were inconsistent. Besides, the judges also noticed discrepancies in the spot panchnamas recorded by police, interpolation in hospital records and the absence of bloodstains at the spot of the accident.

The bench also took into account the statements of the co-accused arrested with Valdaris, stating that they were tortured in police custody and that the victim was not even capable of walking on his own before the purported train accident. Therefore, there is no question of Valdaris running on tracks and getting hit by a running train, the court observed.

The bench accepted Roy’s contention and ordered the trial court to frame charges of murder, destruction of evidence and also a charge under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code against the eight accused policemen.