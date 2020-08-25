Varsity insists on form submission on campus; LLM students object

mumbai

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 00:11 IST

Even as the Apex court is yet to decide on the fate of examinations for end of term final-year students of professional and non-professional courses, students of LLM colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai (MU) are facing fresh trouble as the university is insisting on physical submission of exam forms and exam fees at the varsity’s Fort campus.

Several students have raised objection to the decision and requested that the procedure be conducted online in view of the Covid-19 situation in the state and city. Several students have cited that they are stuck in their hometowns due to the pandemic and the ensuing travel restrictions. However, the university has not responded yet.

On Monday, officials at the examination department of MU told HT that it has decided to give concession of time to students who are currently in their hometowns and cannot travel.

“Processes like applying for re-evaluation is being conducted online but applying for the upcoming examination session -- ATKT or fresh examination -- is only possible physically, which is unfair. Some of my friends, who are stuck in Punjab and other states, have been trying to convince other friends to visit the university campus and complete the process,” said Harshal Nahata, an LLM student who is currently stuck in his hometown in Chhattisgarh.

Since June, several LLM students have taken up this matter with the university, state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant as well as other senior officials in the state education department, hoping for some relief.

MU, meanwhile, has extended the deadline for completion of the application process over three times but the students have to complete it through physically visiting the campus.

“At a time when Covid-19 cases are rising and the government is still unclear about the status of examinations, we don’t see why LLM students are submitting exam forms and fees. But the university seems adamant,” said another LLM aspirant on the condition of anonymity.

For now, without releasing any official circular, MU officials confirmed concession of time for students. “We got complaints from some students who are either stuck in a remote town of Maharashtra or in other states. Therefore, they have not managed to submit their examination forms as well as fees. In such cases, we are going to allow them to finish this process later on once travel restrictions are eased and the students are back in the city for examinations,” said Vinod Patil controller of examinations, MU.

Students, however, said they won’t believe this decision until the university released an official notification or circular clarifying the same.