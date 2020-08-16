e-paper
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s brothers test positive for Covid-19

mumbai Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:39 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Octogenarian brothers of veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar have been diagnosed with Covid-19. Their oxygen saturation has dropped below 80%. They have been kept under artificial breathing support at Lilavati Hospital.

Eshan and Aslam Khan complained of breathlessness, after which they were rushed to Lilavati hospital on Saturday night. Later, they tested positive of Covid-19 in rapid antigen test and were immediately admitted to the Covid-19 ward of the hospital.

As per sources in the hospital, their oxygen saturation has fallen below 80% and considering the age, both have been kept under artificial breathing support system called CPAP (Continuous positive airway pressure). It is a form of an airway pressure ventilation which supports breathing.

“They have been kept in ICU but we haven’t intubated them as yet. Considering their age and pre-condition health issues like diabetes and hypertension, we have to be extra careful while treating them,” said a doctor from the hospital. They are kept under Dr Jalil Parker who refused to make any statement citing patient confidentiality.

