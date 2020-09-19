e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Veteran Communist leader Roza Deshpande passes away in Mumbai

Veteran Communist leader Roza Deshpande passes away in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Sep 19, 2020 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Veteran communist leader and former member of Parliament (MP) Roza Deshpande breathed her last on Saturday afternoon at her Dadar residence.

The 92-year old communist leader was ailing for some time and succumbed due to advanced age. She was admitted in hospital recently, but was discharged and was at her house.

Deshpande, a former MP from Mumbai played a heroic part in the Samyukta Maharashtra Andolan. Daughter of communist stalwart, Shripad Dange, who was a well-known trade union leader, Deshpande learnt her first ropes in politics from her father. She played an important role in the communist movement in India and was their leading lights.

Several politicians including deputy chief minister have expressed condolences over the death.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari tweeted, “She carried forward the legacy of social service inherited from late Shripad Amrit Dange. She had taken active part in the Samyukta Maharashtra movement and the Goa liberation struggle. My tributes to her memory.”

top news
CBI’s new salvo to oppose Lalu Yadav’s bail may spell trouble for others
CBI’s new salvo to oppose Lalu Yadav’s bail may spell trouble for others
MI vs CSK live: Rayudu falls for 71, MI sense a chance
MI vs CSK live: Rayudu falls for 71, MI sense a chance
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Mumbai locals: More trains from Monday, private bank staff can travel
Mumbai locals: More trains from Monday, private bank staff can travel
‘Much better prepared than February, March’: Doctors on battling Covid-19
‘Much better prepared than February, March’: Doctors on battling Covid-19
J-K gets Rs 1,350 crore economic package, 50% rebate on power, water bills
J-K gets Rs 1,350 crore economic package, 50% rebate on power, water bills
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In