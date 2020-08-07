Wall collapses, landslide hit traffic

mumbai

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 00:18 IST

Traffic movement across the city was affected on Thursday as heavy rains and strong winds led to landslides, wall collapses and trees being uprooted in various parts of the city over the past two days.

According to the Mumbai Police wall collapses were reported at nine locations while there were 339 instances of trees being uprooted in the past 24 hours.

Later on Wednesday, a part of the retaining wall of the ridge road on NS Patkar Marg collapsed, leading to traffic congestion as both sides of the road were closed, said Pravin Padwal additional commissioner of police (traffic), adding, “Civic authorities are there and restoration work is underway.”

Another landslide took place on the western express highway (WEH) near Kandivli on Wednesday night. “This is the second time that a landslide has occurred at the same location within 48 hours, due to which traffic was affected on WEH,” Padwal added more.

‘BMC knew about vulnerability of Kandivli landslide site’

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had prior information about the threat of a landslide at the site in Kandivli along the WEH.

Though the incident took place during early hours of Tuesday when there was less vehicular movement, GSI scientists said BMC was told that the site was among 249 ‘vulnerable’ locations in the 2018 report tilted Identification of Vulnerable Inhabited Hill Slopes in Mumbai. The work for the report was undertaken at the request of BMC in 2017.

“It is a 250-metre-long stretch of the cut slope with 2m-5m space between the slope and the main road. The particular location was identified as a low to moderately vulnerable (Class-IV) area and precautionary and protection measures were suggested,” said Dr Saibal Ghosh, director (Geology), GHRM Centre, GSI.

The report had highlighted that the expressway was the most-affected area at risk and slope protection and had suggested that no further tree cutting or hill tampering are carried out. It had also suggested suitably designed retaining walls, proper drainage for surface water, and regular cutting of tree roots and removal of small trees.

A senior official from BMC’s R-South ward said all measures had been undertaken except construction of the retaining wall. He, however, added that immediate efforts would be taken to address the concerns.