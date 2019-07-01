Water stock in Mumbai lakes rises to 6%

After two days of heavy rain in the city, the water level in the seven lakes supplying water to the city increased to 6.06% or 87,648 million litres (ml) on Sunday, from 5.31% or 76,833ml on Saturday. The water stock in the lakes stood at 4.9% or 71,017ml on Friday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stopped dipping into the state’s reserves from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna lakes to cater to the city’s water demand in the past two days. Earlier this week, BMC had to resort to the state’s reserves from the two lakes owing to a delayed monsoon and amid a 10% water cut in the city.

The water stock of the seven lakes — Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi —stood at 2,94,188ml or 20.33% and at 4,50,015ml or 31.09% on the same day in June 2018 and June 2017, respectively.

Meanwhile, 292 tree-falls were reported in the city from June 28 to 6pm on June 30, Majority of the tree-falls were reported in the western suburbs, followed by the eastern suburbs and the island city. Some parts of the city experienced heavy rainfall on Sunday. Local trains ran with a delay of five to 10 minutes on the Western and Central Railway lines, and a 15-20 minute delay on Harbour line.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 01:11 IST