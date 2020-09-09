“We don’t cut trees at night,” Maharashtra CM’s jibe at Devendra Fadnavis after he slams state’s proposal to shift Mumbai Metro-3 car shed from Aarey

mumbai

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 02:19 IST

In a jibe at leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that the Maharashtra government will not take “short cuts” for the Mumbai Metro-3 car shed construction and work will be done in “broad daylight’’ instead of night.

Thackeray was referring to the cutting down of trees at Aarey Colony in Goregaon in the night last year for the construction of the car shed. His comments were in response to a discussion raised by the Opposition in the Assembly over the relocation of the car shed from Aarey to Pahadi Goregaon.

Thackeray also said that his government will ensure that the Metro corridor opens without wastage of public money.

Fadnavis had claimed that the state’s purported proposal to shift the car shed to Pahadi Goregaon is technically and financially unfeasible, as it will lead to wastage of thousands of crores of public money. Fadnavis said that the government should not make this an issue of prestige or ego as the new plan will lead to a change in the alignment as well as the merger of metro lines 3 and 6, which is technically not feasible.

“Works [for the corridor] such as the tunnel, entry ram, underpass, which costs thousands of crores of rupees, has already been completed. The state will have to buy the plot if it decides to shift the car shed to Pahadi Goregaon, as it is a private property as opposed to the plot in Aarey, which is government land. The move will ultimately cost additional expenses and its burden will come on the passengers. In addition to this, the project will also be delayed,” he said in the Assembly while discussing on the supplementary demands.

While Thackeray did not confirm any plans of shifting the car shed, he said, “We are not working to satisfy our ego nor are we taking shortcuts. We will have to chop trees at night if choose to take shortcuts. Whatever the previous government was doing at night, we have started doing it in broad daylight. We will ensure that public money is not wasted and metro services are also started.”

The CM’s reply indicates that he is unlikely to change his position on Aarey. Last week, the government reserved 600 acres of land in Aarey near Sanjay Gandhi National Park as forest area.

Last year, during Fadnavis’s regime, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) – the nodal agency responsible for completing metro projects – had axed around 200 trees at night, following the Bombay high court’s (HC) decision to uphold the tree authority’s nod to the felling of 2,646 trees at the car shed site in Aarey.