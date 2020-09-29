e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Western Railway creates workstations for Mumbai employees

Western Railway creates workstations for Mumbai employees

mumbai Updated: Sep 29, 2020 23:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Western Railway (WR) has introduced the concept of workstation spaces for its employees at Virar. Employees who find it difficult to work from home due to network connectivity issues or any other concerns can go to the office set-up created by WR and work.

Five such workstations have been created at Virar and 10 more will be set up at other places including Bandra.

“Spaces have been created for employees who are working from home. The employees can use the workstations during their shift hours,” said Sumit Thakur, chief public relation officer, WR.

Further, WR is also planning to shift a few of its offices from south Mumbai. “Employees are being consulted to see if offices can be shifted from south Mumbai. It is in an earlier stage, and locations are being identified,” said a senior WR official.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway (CR) in 2017 had already shifted a few of its offices, and the employees residing beyond Kalyan were asked to work from railway offices located in Kalyan and Karjat railway stations.

Both the zonal railways, to reduce crowding at railway stations, are also in the process of placing flap gates at Churchgate and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The flap gates will be introduced by October end.

The gates will have QR code and thermal scanners. Passengers will have to place the QR code generated on the ticket at the entry gate. Access inside the railway station will be permitted after temperature screening.

top news
88 million in India may have been exposed to Sars-Cov2: Sero survey
88 million in India may have been exposed to Sars-Cov2: Sero survey
Donald Trump, Joe Biden push into crucial first 2020 campaign face-off
Donald Trump, Joe Biden push into crucial first 2020 campaign face-off
China on their radar, India, Japan, US, Australia to hold Quad meet on Oct 6
China on their radar, India, Japan, US, Australia to hold Quad meet on Oct 6
Joe Biden releases latest tax returns hours before Donald Trump debate
Joe Biden releases latest tax returns hours before Donald Trump debate
Sushant didn’t need me to ‘finance’ drug purchases, Rhea tells high court
Sushant didn’t need me to ‘finance’ drug purchases, Rhea tells high court
‘Male victimisation’: IPS officer seen beating wife on suspension order
‘Male victimisation’: IPS officer seen beating wife on suspension order
Rashid stars as Delhi Capitals fail in modest chase against SRH
Rashid stars as Delhi Capitals fail in modest chase against SRH
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala SitharamanDC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In