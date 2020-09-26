e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Western Railway to increase local train services in Mumbai

Western Railway to increase local train services in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Sep 26, 2020 23:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Six new local train services will be introduced by the Western Railway from Monday. Of the six train services, two will be ladies special and will operate during the office peak hours. The total number of daily train services will be 506 from Monday. Local train services are being operated for essential care workers in the city.

The Western Railway that witnesses a footfall of 2.5 lakh passengers earlier operated 500 train services every day.

