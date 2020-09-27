e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Western Railway to introduce six new local trains in Mumbai from Monday

Western Railway to introduce six new local trains in Mumbai from Monday

The decision to operate additional local trains comes after a video of Wednesday of an overcrowded compartment of Borivali railway station went viral on social media.

mumbai Updated: Sep 27, 2020 14:22 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Two of the six new trains will operate as ladies special during peak office hours.
Two of the six new trains will operate as ladies special during peak office hours.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

The Western Railway will introduce six new local train services from Monday, two of which will operate as ladies special during peak office hours, it said in a statement.

Around 506 local train services will operate daily between Churchgate and Virar railway stations.

“Six more special suburban services including two ladies special during peak hours will be introduced. Besides easing commute, it will further ensure social distancing by notified essential staff, who are travelling by these services,” the Western Railway statement said.

The decision to operate additional local trains comes after a video of Wednesday of an overcrowded compartment of Borivali railway station went viral on social media.

Passengers were seen hanging outside the compartment of a local train at platform number three of Borivali railway station.

The train had run from Churchgate to Virar after services were suspended on the Western Railway for over 11 hours due to waterlogging on tracks due to heavy rain. Services were suspended on the Harbour line for around 24 hours, while Central Railway had to suspend services for 14 hours.

Western Railway had earlier introduced 150 new services on September 21, of which 59 are operated during peak hours.

On September 24, Central Railway on Thursday introduced 68 new train services, of which 46 were introduced on the mainline, while 22 were for the Harbour line.

tags
top news
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Nadda’s team has 11 leaders from UP as party eyes 2022 state polls
Nadda’s team has 11 leaders from UP as party eyes 2022 state polls
‘Your arrangements will take care of all’: Adar Poonawalla praises Modi
‘Your arrangements will take care of all’: Adar Poonawalla praises Modi
Ladakh local poll boycott call withdrawn after govt assurance
Ladakh local poll boycott call withdrawn after govt assurance
Govt to celebrate fourth Surgical Strike Day on Monday
Govt to celebrate fourth Surgical Strike Day on Monday
Aware of studies that claim Covid-19 can affect heart, says Harsh Vardhan
Aware of studies that claim Covid-19 can affect heart, says Harsh Vardhan
China gives ‘unproven’ vaccine to thousands under ‘secrecy’ pact
China gives ‘unproven’ vaccine to thousands under ‘secrecy’ pact
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In