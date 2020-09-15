e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Whale carcass at Alibag: Tissue samples collected for DNA analysis

Whale carcass at Alibag: Tissue samples collected for DNA analysis

mumbai Updated: Sep 15, 2020 00:32 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
         

A day after the decomposed carcass of a whale washed ashore at Alibag, the forest department reached the spot and collected tissue samples for further identification of the species. Forest officers said the carcass was split into three to four parts. “The remains were pulled back into the sea during high tide and then washed ashore again during low tide. We will be burying it on Tuesday,” said Karishma Kawade, range forest officer (Alibag), mangrove cell. She added that the whale had washed ashore at an isolated beach in Theronda. “There are no residential areas within a five-kilometre radius so nobody is affected by the carcass’ stench,” she said.

Marine biologist Harshal Karve said tissue samples collected will help identify the species, probable length and time of death. “Based on photographs we think it’s a Bryde’s whale but there will be more clarity after scientific analysis,” he said.

This is the sixth whale to have washed ashore a Maharashtra beach since November last year.

