Whale shark case: Court grants conditional bail to all 5 accused

Whale shark case: Court grants conditional bail to all 5 accused

mumbai Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:52 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
Hindustantimes
         

A day after the state mangrove cell made three more arrests in the recent whale shark case, all five accused were granted conditional bail on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday (August 12), the carcass of a 20-foot-long dead female whale shark was caught by a fishing boat and brought to Sassoon Dock. The shark was cut into pieces in an attempt to sell it to a distributor. The forest department had first arrested the distributor and tempo driver, and arrested remaining persons on Tuesday based on interrogations with them.

All accused were charged under sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The five accused - buyer and distributor Jan Bahadur Yadav, 49, Shamdhar Yadav, 31, trader - Krishna Vasant Buchade, 29 - who cut up the whale shark into pieces and boatmen Dilip Hari Sivakar, 40 and Gopinath Damodar Mhatre, 38 - who accidentally caught the marine animal in their net and left it at the fish landing centre at Sassoon Dock - were granted provisional cash bail of ₹15,000 each for a period of 30 days. All five persons were directed to appear before the investigative officer of the forest department between 3pm and 5pm every Saturday until the charge sheet has been filed.

The court said it was visible that the entire investigation was almost complete. “The accused are residents of Mumbai. There is no possibility of their absconding. They are ready to cooperate. Hence, there is no reason to keep them behind bars for so long,” read the order signed by the AH Kashikar, additional chief metropolitan magistrate, 8th Court, Esplanade.

Whale sharks (Rhincodon typus) are protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972. All five were arrested for violating various sections of WPA.

