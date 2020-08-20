e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Why does Hindmata keep getting waterlogged? BMC to undertake topographical survey to find out

Why does Hindmata keep getting waterlogged? BMC to undertake topographical survey to find out

mumbai Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:53 IST
Eeshanpriya MS
Eeshanpriya MS
Hindustantimes
         

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will map the topography and assess the condition of the stormwater drainage system between the chronic water logging spot of Hindmata on BA Road in Dadar (East) and the Britannia pumping station. The study will help determine reasons for continued waterlogging at Hindmata – Mumbai’s worse flood spot – even after BMC’s massive drain augmentation work at and around this junction over the past two years, worth over ₹50 crore.

Mapping the topography will determine if the drains are damaged, have odd elevations preventing the free flow of water, have utility cables, or are blocked with tree roots or crusted garbage.

Along with this survey, BMC is also planning to build more drains around Hindmata so that water from this elevated region does not flow downward toward BA Road, according to a stormwater drains department official.

BMC in 2018 said it undertook a similar survey to map drains around Hindmata. A civic official from the stormwater drains department said, “This survey was done only in parts and not the entire stretch up to Britannia. We need to find out where the bottleneck is and why the water would not drain out even after the work BMC has carried out. Augmentation of the drain at and around Hindmata has reduced water receding time, but not prevented waterlogging entirely.”

Since Hindmata is saucer-shaped, it used to receive water from Parel, Lalbaug, and Dadar. BMC planned to intercept this water via augmented stormwater drains before it reached Hindmata, and carry it to Britannia pumping station directly. Before the drain augmentation work, this water would flow to Hindmata, and one pipeline at the junction carried water from three localities to Britannia pumping station.

BMC also augmented this pipeline to increase its capacity to 50mm rainfall per hour from the current capacity of 25mm per hour. It installed a box drain along 800 metres of BA Road from Hindmata.

Swapnaja Kishirsagar, assistant commissioner of the F South ward, with jurisdiction over Hindmata, said, “About 10% work on the circular drain around Hindmata is incomplete at Chinchpokli, which may be the bottleneck. Work was affected because of the unavailability of labour due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Work on augmenting the 800-metre stretch of the drain on BA Road is complete.”

top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
Davinder Singh hid Hizbul terrorists: NIA charge sheet
Davinder Singh hid Hizbul terrorists: NIA charge sheet
Prashant Bhushan case: Spotlight on AG’s role after hearing
Prashant Bhushan case: Spotlight on AG’s role after hearing
Bihar polls may cost Rs 625 cr, one fifth of funds for Covid-19 preparations
Bihar polls may cost Rs 625 cr, one fifth of funds for Covid-19 preparations
63% work under model village scheme over, Tamil Nadu tops the list
63% work under model village scheme over, Tamil Nadu tops the list
Girl raped, killed by sibling, three friends in Jaipur
Girl raped, killed by sibling, three friends in Jaipur
Explained | 70% Delhi residents vulnerable to Covid, as per 2nd sero survey
Explained | 70% Delhi residents vulnerable to Covid, as per 2nd sero survey
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In