Why turning Maharashtra Congress into a fighting unit is most difficult

It is needless to say that the Congress in Maharashtra is in turmoil. Barely three months before the crucial assembly elections, the party seems to be leaderless and directionless. Ashok Chavan has stepped down as state president and the party leadership is yet to decide on his successor. Going by the grapevine, Balasaheb Thorat is the frontrunner. Some sections say Sushilkumar Shinde would return as the state Congress chief, as the party top brass is considering a Dalit face to counter Prakash Ambedkar, whose Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has become a headache for the party. Party leaders say they are expecting an announcement soon. Whoever comes as state chief, he or she will have an unenviable task to handle, considering the problems the party is facing. Here is a look:

Divided leaders

For years, the joke in the state’s political circles was that the Congress leaders fight each other tooth and nail when they are in power, but come together when they are in danger of losing it. Not anymore. It was seen in the last few years that the Congress leaders would do anything to end each other, even at the cost of the party’s interest. Since 2014, after the party lost power in the state miserably, top leaders in the state rarely came together to work out a strategy to revive the party’s fortunes that was till recently considered as the Congress bastion. Even in the recent Lok Sabha elections, when Congress president Rahul Gandhi was appealing people to vote for the party to “save the constitution”, his party leaders in Maharashtra were working at cross purposes.

Traditional voters turning their back

In Maharashtra, Marathas, Dalits, tribals, minorities and sections from several other communities were traditional voters of the party. Over the years, the party has been losing support of these sections. As of now, there is no single group or community which is solidly standing behind the Congress. After sitting on the issue of Maratha reservation for a long time, a half-hearted attempt was made to give reservation just ahead of the assembly elections in 2014. But, the community, was not impressed. The party has been relying on the same old leaders and the same old tactics to win over various support groups. Little wonder, in view of BJP’s strong outreach attempts and increasing young population, it did not yield the desired results.

No aggression

The party leaders as well as its rank and file showed little aggression while in the Opposition, in past five years. Its leaders rarely tried to corner the BJP-Sena government over various issues, either in the legislature or on the streets. They failed to create an impression that the party is an option to the BJP. The party’s performance as the main Opposition party in the assembly was disastrous. At times, its ally, the Nationalist Congress Party seemed more aggressive against the government than the Congress. The party units across cities and districts in the state did not show consistency in taking up issues that concerned common people.

Lack of strategy

Riding on the Modi wave, the BJP wrested power from Congress-NCP in 2014. In the absence of an alliance with the NCP, it became difficult for Congress to retain power. In the past five years, it did not look like the Opposition, especially Congress, had worked out a strategy to regain lost ground in Maharashtra and counter the BJP. Cities like Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad and Nagpur have about one fourth of the assembly as well as Lok Sabha seats in the state. Both Congress and NCP have not been able to connect with the people in the cities which have become a strong support base for BJP-Sena.

No funds

Many Congressmen cite this as a reason for dismal performance in the polls. The party has been facing cash crunch. It is being said the Congress has become a poor party of rich leaders. Ironically, most leaders were expressing inability to contribute when the party needed funds for elections or for organisational matters. So, will these problems now get solved with a new leader or leaders taking over the state unit? Seems difficult.

Given the current mood in the party, turning the state Congress into a fighting unit for the upcoming polls seems to be a humongous task.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 00:23 IST