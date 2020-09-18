e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Will provide practice papers for all final-year students: Maharashtra education minister Uday Samant

Will provide practice papers for all final-year students: Maharashtra education minister Uday Samant

mumbai Updated: Sep 18, 2020 00:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Practice question papers will be made available for all final-year students — fresh and repeater candidates, said state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant on Thursday.

In a meeting held at the Fort campus of University of Mumbai (MU), Samant assured government assistance to all state universities.

“Every university is taking efforts to ensure no student is left out of the examination system, and MU itself will be catering to over 2.47 lakh students, so dates for exam registration have been extended till September 20,” said Samant in a statement released on Thursday evening.

He explained that of the 2.47 lakh final-year students, 1.7 lakh are fresh candidates and the rest are repeater candidates.

“The exam will be conducted online in multiple-choice question (MCQs) format and the university will conduct offline exams in case of differently-abled students and those who cannot appear for online exams,” added Samant.

top news
‘System of MSP, govt procurement to stay’: PM assures farmers
‘System of MSP, govt procurement to stay’: PM assures farmers
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
‘Acquit all in Babri case for unity’: Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari
‘Acquit all in Babri case for unity’: Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
India is making a mistake on China, writes Brahma Chellaney
India is making a mistake on China, writes Brahma Chellaney
‘No need to panic’: Aaditya Thackeray on Section 144 imposed in Mumbai
‘No need to panic’: Aaditya Thackeray on Section 144 imposed in Mumbai
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In