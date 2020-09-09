Woman hits husband with hammer in Mumbai, sits besides body for 6 hours, surrenders

mumbai

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 00:38 IST

The RCF police on Monday arrested a 38-year-old woman for hammering her husband to death in Chembur. After the murder, the woman sat beside her husband’s body for over six hours and then informed the police and surrendered herself.

The accused Vaishali Bhakare, who works in a private firm in Dadar, lives with her two daughters in a Mhada building in Vashi naka area of Chembur, while her husband, Ashok Bhakare, 39, who is unemployed, lived on another floor of the same building. Their daughters had gone to their maternal uncle’s home to stay there for a few days.

The police said that a preliminary probe has revealed that Bhakare regularly harassed Vaishali after getting drunk. He would assault her and sometimes even beat their daughters.

On Monday, at around 1.30am Bhakare visited Vaishali in an inebriated state. He then abused and assaulted her. After an argument, he lost consciousness.

Vaishali then attacked him on his head with a hammer at around 2.30am. “She hit him five-six times on the head, leading to excessive bleeding. Later in the morning when she saw him breathing, she smothered him to death with a pillow,” said Sopan Nighot, senior inspector of RCF police station.

“She was sitting beside the body for over six hours. At 11am she called the police control room and surrendered. The body was sent to the hospital for post-mortem,” said another officer.

“Vaishali was frustrated with daily harassment. She murdered him fearing that he would kill her. She was worried about her daughter’s future as if what would happen to them if she dies. She has no remorse for her actions,” said Nighot.

The woman has been booked on the charge of 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code and was remanded in two days police custody by the local court.