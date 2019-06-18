Woman in Bhiwandi dies after being stabbed eight times by husband

A 25-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stabbing his wife to death. The accused suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair.

Sabi Alam Abdul Gafar Ansari, a resident of Mhada Colony, stabbed his wife Nazia Ansari, 22, eight times with a knife.

Manikrao Jadhav, inspector from Nizampur police station and investigating officer, said that the accused is a drug addict.

“Gafar and Nazia married around four years ago. It was a love marriage. However, within a year, they started quarrelling over different issues. Gafar also had doubts that his wife was in a relationship with another man,” said Jadhav.

“They had frequent arguments over it. On Sunday, Gafar left home early in the morning and returned drunk. They had another argument and Ansari stabbed his wife eight times,” said Jadhav.

Nazia was taken to a hospital but she died from the multiple injuries and blood loss.

Rabia Shaikh, 45, mother of Nazia, registered a complaint against Gafar at Nizampur police station.

The police registered a murder case under sections 302, 352 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 37 (1) and 154 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 11:39 IST