Woman loses ₹6 lakh in a matrimonial fraud in Mumbai

Woman loses ₹6 lakh in a matrimonial fraud in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Sep 05, 2020 00:13 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
         

Twenty-nine-year-old woman has lodged a complaint with the Borivli police station after a man from Kolhapur befriended her on a matrimonial site and later duped her of ₹6.19 lakh. The accused took money from the woman under various false pretexts. And when she stopped giving him money, he threatened to make their private photos public and demanded money from her.

The complainant a Borivli (West) resident around three years ago had made an account on a popular matrimonial site. In June 2019 she received a request from one Abhiraj Ganpat Mohite-Patil, who claimed to be a builder living in Kolhapur. The complainant accepted his request and then the two started chatting with each other over mobile. Some days later the two met in a Thane hotel and Patil asked her to marry him. She accepted his proposal.

Some days later Patil requested her to help him with ₹30,000 as he needs it for the treatment of his grandmother. The woman helped him. Later, Patil extracted money from the woman by giving excuses such as his grandmother’s accident, his brain tumour treatment, floods, etc. The woman was helping him financially. But after her father sensed something fishy, he told Patil that the family did not want to continue with this relationship.

However, the woman continued talking to him.

“In January 2020 the woman caught his lie and confronted him. But the accused then allegedly assaulted her and abused her in a hotel and threatened to make their private photos public,” said a police officer. She also discovered that the Patil had used some fake name while his real name is something else, the officer added.

The family lodged an FIR against Patil for cheating them of ₹6.19 lakh.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

