Woman, teen drown at Juhu beach; ignored lifeguards’ warnings

A 29-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl drowned at the Juhu beach on Sunday evening. The Santacruz police said the two Sion residents had entered the water despite warnings from the lifeguards at the beach.

The victims, Maya Mahendra Singh, 29, and Nisha Karanpal Singh, 15, had gone to Juhu beach on Sunday evening along with their seven to eight relatives.

The two of them started venturing into the sea after a while. “At around 6pm, the two women were stopped by the lifeguards posted at the beach. However, they refused to listen to their warnings, claiming they are regulars at the beach. The two then ventured deeper into the sea and got trapped in the high waves,” said senior inspector Shriram Koregoankar.

As the women started drowning, their relatives shouted out for help and lifeguards rushed to rescue them. “The women were rushed to Cooper Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival,” an officer said.

“There is no foul play in the incident. We have registered a case of accidental death as there is not complaint or allegation from the relatives of the victims,” said Koregaonkar.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 04:09 IST