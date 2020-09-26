e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Worms found in patients’ dinner at Kalyan centre; contractor pulled up

Worms found in patients’ dinner at Kalyan centre; contractor pulled up

mumbai Updated: Sep 26, 2020 01:01 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
         

Patients admitted at a Covid centre in Kalyan were shocked to find worms in their dinner on Wednesday night. After the matter came to light, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) authorities have given a notice to the food supply contractor seeking an explanation.

Insects were found at the Covid centre set-up at a high-rise in Kalyan. Kamlakar Indulkar, a Kalyan resident and Shakha Pramukh of Shiv Sena was admitted at the centre on September 21 after testing positive for Covid-19.

“I was not feeling well for three-four days, so I carried out the test at Rukmani Bai Hospital in Kalyan and was tested positive. The authorities themselves suggested to get admitted in the Covid centre,” Indulkar said.

“On Wednesday night after we received dinner, I was shocked to see worms in it. I thought it was only on my plate. But later everyone from more than 20 wards started complaining about the same. We approach the management and complained about the contractor,” added Indulkar.

Sanjay Jadhav, secretary, KDMC, said, “We had given notice to the contractor and asked him for an explanation for the bad food quality. We will take action. The dinner was distributed to around 40 patients on a single floor on Wednesday night. As soon as the insects were found, it was returned. Within an hour we re-arranged dinner for the patients. The hospital has around 700 patients and we see that proper food reaches them on time.”

top news
Indian diplomat walks out after Imran Khan raises Kashmir issue at UN
Indian diplomat walks out after Imran Khan raises Kashmir issue at UN
PM Modi’s speech at UNGA to focus on global push to counter terror
PM Modi’s speech at UNGA to focus on global push to counter terror
India, Japan ‘non-contact’ naval drills in Arabian Sea begin today
India, Japan ‘non-contact’ naval drills in Arabian Sea begin today
Prithvi Shaw and awe in easy win for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
Prithvi Shaw and awe in easy win for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
UK asks China to allow UN unfettered access to Xinjiang
UK asks China to allow UN unfettered access to Xinjiang
Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh turns 88
Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh turns 88
Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In