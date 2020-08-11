e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / WR plans ₹2.53-cr revamp for Charni Road station

WR plans ₹2.53-cr revamp for Charni Road station

mumbai Updated: Aug 11, 2020 00:49 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
In a bid to revamp the city’s suburban railway network, Western Railway (WR) will undertake redevelopment work at Charni Road railway station. As part of this, the station building along with passenger amenities will be rebuilt at a cost of ₹2.53 crore. The work is expected to commence soon.

A railway booking office, booking store, station master’s office, chief booking supervisor’s office and other structures inside the railway station will also undergo development.

A foot overbridge (FoB) that will connect the east side of the station to the west side is being constructed and the work is expected to be completed in August.

“The construction is being undertaken based on age and structural condition in order to rehabilitate and develop the facilities that have been demolished,” said a senior WR official.

A tender for rebuilding the station building with facilities is set to be issued by the zonal railway on August 11.

In 2017, the stairs of a BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) FoB had collapsed outside Charni Road railway station injuring one person.

Meanwhile, 19 suburban railway stations are also being redeveloped by Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), the body responsible for execution of suburban rail infrastructure projects in the city.

Suburban railway stations including Bhandup, Mulund, Thane, Dombivli, Shahad, Neral, Kasara, GTB Nagar, Chembur, Govandi, Mankhurd, Mumbai Central (local), Jogeshwari, Kandivili, Mira Road, Bhayandar and Vasai Road station are among the stations listed for redevelopment.

As part of the project, which is aimed at easing decongestion on the suburban railway network, FoBs, elevated decks and skywalks connecting to railway stations have been planned.

