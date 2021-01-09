e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Yes Bank fraud: Bail plea of Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan rejected

Yes Bank fraud: Bail plea of Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan rejected

mumbai Updated: Jan 09, 2021, 00:49 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
DHFL Promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan.
DHFL Promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan.(Vijayanand Gupta/HT Photo)
         

The metropolitan magistrate court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan in connection with the Yes Bank fraud case

The lawyer for Wadhawans had contended that no cheating case is made out against them as no loss has been caused to anybody. It was further argued that the charges under Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act have been dropped for want of sanction against Rana Kapoor.

The special court under PC Act had transferred the case to a magistrate court in July last year for further proceedings under charges of cheating and conspiracy of Indian Penal Code and refused to accept the case under PC Act, as the CBI had failed to initiate the process to obtain sanction to prosecute Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor.

As per the case registered by CBI, Yes Bank had invested ₹3,700 crore in short-term debentures of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) between April and June 2018, in return for which, Kapoor was allegedly paid ‘kickbacks’ amounting to ₹600 crore by DHFL promoter Kapil in form of loan to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd.

DHFL sanctioned a loan to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RAB Enterprises, where Kapoor’s family, including his daughter, holds a stake, alleged CBI. The loan was sanction on the mortgage of sub-standard property having meagre value. Further, the agency claimed that Yes Bank also sanctioned a loan ₹750 crores to M/s RKW developers which is DHFL group of company. The loan was sanctioned for Bandra Reclamation project. The Whole amount was siphoned off by Kapil Wadhawan since the entire amount was transferred by RKW developers to DHFL without investing in Bandra reclamation project.

