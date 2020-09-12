e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / You don’t demolish Dawood Ibrahim’s house, but you razed Kangana’s: former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis takes pot shots at Shiv Sena

You don’t demolish Dawood Ibrahim’s house, but you razed Kangana’s: former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis takes pot shots at Shiv Sena

mumbai Updated: Sep 12, 2020 01:01 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
         

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Friday took pot shots at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over the demolition of actor Kangana Ranaut’s office by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the alleged illegal structural changes.

The civic body is ruled by the Shiv Sena.

Fadnavis questioned why the house of underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim has not been demolished.

“The issue was blown out of proportion by you [Shiv Sena]. After you went to demolish her house, reports on illegal houses of Shiv Sena leaders are coming out. You don’t go to demolish Dawood’s home but you razed her [Ranaut’s] place,” the former chief minister (CM) said.

“BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) has nothing to do with her [Ranaut],” Fadnavis said in response to a question over his party’s links with the actor.

He also said this was not a national issue.

Fadnavis said Sena leaders behaved “foolishly” and are now putting the blame on the BJP.

“In fact, her [Ranaut’s] mother in an interview said the family was related to Congress and were expecting support from the party, but when an attempt was made on Kangana’s life, the Bharatiya Janata Party provided her security,” he clarified.

